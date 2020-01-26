Make your Super Bowl LIV party a Miami themed treat!
By Brian Miller
Super Bowl LIV is nine days away and that means that any pre-game party preparations are going to start as well. This year, make it a Miami themed event!
Super Bowl parties are great. They can be a bunch of family or friends or even just a quaint little immediate family affair. At our house, it is pretty much just myself, wife, and kids. That doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with it all!
This year the Super Bowl is being hosted in Miami so why not plan your parties with a South Florida flair. Bring Miami into your home and impress your guests, whoever they may be.
Typically there are two lines of thought when it comes to preparing food that is from South Florida. Your first thought is, of course, Latin cuisine. The high number of Cubans in Miami and the surrounding areas bring a great blend of Cuban influenced foods and beverages, Cuban coffee, Cafecito, is the best. It’s strong with a robust flavor and really sweet and perfectly pares with anything you serve as an after-dinner drink or for pre-dinner. Serve it in an espresso style cup to show off your knowledge of Miami!
The second of course is seafood. It is, after all, Miami! Scallops, crabs, lobster, mahi-mahi, are all great options for a Super Bowl party! For recipes, click the links below.
Appetizers!
A great appetizer and easy to find no matter where you live in the United States or even outside the U.S. Don’t like crab meat, no worries, you can substitute imitation crab meat or even canned chicken. The prep is the same. One thing to remember, there are South Florida crab cakes and Maryland crab cake styles.
Cuban Bread
Most places outside of Florida don’t sell actual Cuban bread but soft Italian will work in a pinch. The bread can be used for sandwiches or simply on its own dipped into herbed oils or even a seafood dip. Crisp it first or simply eat it as is. Tear off little pieces or slice it to make it easier for your guests. For a really cool appetizer, slice the bread into medallions, crisp in the oven, drizzle with oil and top with a seared scallop.
Believe it or not, most grocery stores will sell plantains and if you are not familiar with them they are very similar in looks to bananas. Don’t let the looks fool you though. To open a plantain is not to simply peel like you do the visually similar ‘nana, place the plantains in an ice bath for about five minutes to help release the peal from the meat. The meat is much harder than a banana.
Slice the plantains long or in medallions. Sear fry them in oil to make them softer or bake them. Click “plaintains” above for six ways to use them to impress your friends. I like them sliced long, flash-fried, and then baked with jalapeno, cheese, and onions on top.
Cuban Sandwich!
There is nothing in the world like the simple yet incredibly delicious Cuban sandwich and no you don’t have to live in South Florida to enjoy it!. The sandwich is easy to make and if you have access to Cuban bread, all the better.
The Cuban Sandwich is is made primarily with sliced ham and swiss cheese. Pickles are a must as is the mustard. You can add other meats and some use roasted pork pulled but I have the best to be the simplest. For a Super Bowl party, make these sandwiches and then cut them into finger food portions for your guests to enjoy before you serve your mains.