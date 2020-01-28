Miami Dolphins to play the Patriots in Mexico City in 2020?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are definitely playing a home game in 2020 outside of the United States and now, it appears that it might be Mexico City.
According to a Tweet by Fox Sports Mexico, the Miami Dolphins will be in Mexico in 2020 and not in London as part of that three games played in the U.K.
The tweet also showed a headling ticket with the Dolphins “hosting” the New England Patriots. It would make for an interesting game for certain and likely a top draw for the South of the border fanbase.
The Dolphins have played four games outside of the country in the regular season and are 1-3 in those contests. All of the games have been played in London so this will be the first time that the team has visited Mexico in the regular season.
The Patriots are 3-0 playing in international games. In 2017, the Patriots played in Mexico City. For the Dolphins, there is a large fan base in Mexico with one of the largest “fan-clubs” present in the world. That being said, some will argue that Miami has a larger fanbase in Europe. With this being a home game, it will be interesting who has more fans in the stadium given the fact Miami has never played there.
One reason for the large fan base in Mexico is that Miami is a hot vacation spot and visitors have fallen in love with the team.
The date of the game has not been confirmed yet and the NFL will likely announce that date in the coming days or weeks as they typically released international game dates way ahead of the regular schedule.
It hasn’t taken social media to already complain about the game. Before blaming Stephen Ross for the game against the Patriots know that the NFL schedules who play in these series, not the teams themselves. The fact that it’s the Patriots does suck but if you have been a to a Dolphins home game against them you will notice there are quite a lot of Patriots fans in the stadium.
Ross agreed to play a game outside of the country again because teams wanting to host a future Super Bowl must agree to give up a home game for an international game. The Dolphins are hoping to be named Super Bowl host for one of the mid-2020’s games.
NOTE: The NFL is currently denying this report by Fox Sports Mexico