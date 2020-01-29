Miami Dolphins can not make another Josh Rosen type of mistake
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2020 NFL Draft with a lot of capital but they have to avoid the mistakes that continue to hurt the franchise.
In 2019, that mistake was Josh Rosen. To this day, no one really knows what Josh Rosen will or could be in the NFL. He was hindered by a poor offensive line 2018 with the Cardinals and hasn’t really been given a shot with the Dolphins outside of two and a half games.
The mistake that Miami made wasn’t trading for Josh Rosen, the mistake they made was trading for Rosen and sitting him most of the season. The Dolphins spent way too much for a player that rides the bench and really has little future if the Dolphins draft a quarterback in April’s draft.
Trading a late second-round draft pick and an additional fifth for a QB that was a first-round pick a year before is a great steal for Chris Grier and the Dolphins. Again, the problem that makes this a wasted trade is that we are not seeing anything from Rosen.
If the Dolphins draft a first-round quarterback, Rosen has little future in Miami outside of being a back-up. Ryan Fitzpatrick will still play and start in 2020 and the rookie will be sitting right behind him. So the option remaining would be to trade Rosen.
That makes a lot of sense but there is a problem there as well. The NFL hasn’t seen enough of Rosen to think his ceiling is going to be high. He hasn’t been on the field for Miami enough which means if the Dolphins do find a willing partner, the reality is they will end up taking less than what they paid for.
The Dolphins could have drafted offensive line help or linebacker help or another running back, instead, they chose to trade for a QB that is sitting. Now, if they don’t draft a QB this year then they see something that we all do not see but no scenario really makes anyone believe that Rosen is the future. He is more likely a future ex-Dolphins.
Miami has to enter the draft and not take chances on players that don’t fit with what they are doing or long distance plans. They need their draft picks and trading them away for someone who may or may not work out isn’t a smart use of that capital.