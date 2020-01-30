Tua Tagovailoa wants to play for the Miami Dolphins according to his dad
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may want Tua Tagoavailoa or they may want someone else but it sounds like Tagovailoa wants the Miami Dolphins.
This time of year nothing really matters what a team says or what a player says. A player will play for whoever drafts them and they will never say “damn, I really wanted to play for someone else”. That is likely the case with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa and his father were on the Rich Eisen Show and they talked about how much they like Miami and the area. His father went as far as to say it reminded them of Hawaii, where they are from. There was some banter back and forth and they both said that no matter where they end up, they will love it.
Things were a bit different when Tua’s father was speaking with Fox Sports Radio during interviews on “radio row” at this year’s Super Bowl LIV festivities. Tua and his family are in Miami for the Super Bowl making the media rounds. At the end of this particular interview, the host said to his father, “I hope the Dolphins draft Tua”. His father responded, “so do we”.
That could simply be semantics and being polite but they very well could have said they hope they get drafted or another canned response as is often the case. This was more direct and to the point and that has to make you wonder what Tua’s hopes are for the draft. Some believe that the Los Angeles Chargers would have interest and that would at least put them closer to home.
No one knows what the Dolphins plans are for the draft but team executives and owner Stephen Ross have been doing their due diligence on Tua since last season. At the Alabama bowl games last month, Ross, Chris Grier, and others were within feet of Tagovailoa on the Alabama sideline.
One thing is for certain, if the Dolphins do draft him, it sounds like more than just the fans are going to be happy about it.