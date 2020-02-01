Miami Dolphins great Zach Thomas falls short of HOF bid
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will see Jimmy Johnson and George Young go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame but they will not see Zach Thomas.
The voters have decided that Zach Thomas is not going to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year but the good news is that it was close.
Edgerrin James, Troy Polamalu, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, and Steve Hutchinson will make up the final five electees into the 2020 class that will join the 15 members of the Centennial class. For Zach Thomas, the wait will continue.
Thomas was a finalist for the first time in his years of eligibility and that could bode well for him in 2021 when he should return as a finalist. For all he has done, this year’s class were all previous finalists so while it sucks for Zach Thomas and the Miami Dolphins faithful, it’s at least a bit understandable.
Through his career, Thomas put up numbers equal to or better than many of the Hall of Fame linebackers that came before him but he did not play in a Super Bowl and that always hurts some of the players during voting.
According to someone with knowledge of the voting process, the presentation by Armando Salguero painted a great picture of why Zach Thomas should be elected into the Hall of Fame. If that is the case, it should stand out to the voters next year when they begin paring down the list of nominees, and then, maybe, we get to hear his name called the day before Super Bowl LV.