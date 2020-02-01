The Miami Dolphins are suddenly a desired destination
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not been a team that players have flocked to but that seems to be changing if we are to believe what some players are saying.
The Miami Dolphins have not made it to free agency yet and there is no guarantee that they will be a draw for top free agents but suddenly it appears that the Dolphins are indeed the desired team to join.
On Friday, former Miami Hurricane and Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore said he wanted to return to the Dolphins for what would be his 15th NFL season. Speaking with media at Super Bowl LIV’s “Radio Row”, he literally asked for someone to tell Dolphins GM Chris Grier to bring him back. That came shortly after Ryan Fitzpatrick announced that he would also return to the Dolphins for a 16th NFL season after a brief contemplation of retirement.
Frank Gore is a bit surprising given the fact that he was rather dumped after his 2018 season with Adam Gase. He would make a valuable veteran leader in the locker room for what is expected to be a young group.
There has also been growing speculation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has an interest in joining the Dolphins. One media member said that his wife Gisele prefers Miami over other destinations being discussed. While many Dolphins fans immediately puked at the news, the fact that Brady might even consider the Dolphins as an option is something that no one would have ever thought over the last 15 to 20 years.
For the record, no, I do not want Brady anywhere near the team so while some are saying he could come as a player, others are saying that he may end up in some kind of ownership role down the road. To that end, again I say, no thank you.
Having seasoned veterans say that they want to play for the Dolphins is a good thing but the proof will be on March 18th when the league opens free agency. At that point, we will see if money or Miami is the draw for this year’s free-agent class.