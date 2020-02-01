Ryan Fitzpatrick will not retire, ready to return to the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins plan to draft a quarterback in April but Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter for them in 2020 after deciding not to retire.
There has been a lot of talk that Ryan Fitzpatrick was going to retire and walk away from the game before the 2020 season but now, that is no longer the case as he has said that he will play for another year with the Miami Dolphins.
That is of course if the Dolphins want him to. Fitzpatrick is under contract with Miami for another season. Beyond that, it is up in the air. Fitzpatrick seriously considered retirement this off-season but has, as he told media during Super Bowl LIV media sessions, he will return for another season.
Fitzpatrick also said that he has no problem mentoring a young quarterback if that is the direction that Miami takes. He shouldn’t be, he is not really competing for the starting job and the Dolphins would be fine with keeping a rookie QB on the bench. Most believe that rookie will be Tua Tagovailoa but that isn’t set in stone just yet.
Miami, of course, holds the fifth overall pick in the draft but they may have to move up to secure a signal-caller. The Dolphins hope to get a QB this year but they also expected Fitzpatrick back in 2020.
2019 was a fun year for Fitzpatrick and he has admitted as much. The Dolphins finished 5-4 over the last nine games which was an incredible turnaround from the putrid start. He will have a shot to bring that level back to the Dolphins, it was one of his most consistent seasons as well.
From here on out, it is likely that Fitzpatrick takes a year-to-year approach to playing the game. 2020 will be his 16th season in the league.