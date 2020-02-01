Super Bowl players Miami Dolphins fans should focus on
By Pablo Rosero
There are former Miami Dolphins players that will be playing in Super Bowl LIV but the focus might be better served elsewhere.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in South Florida this weekend for Super Bowl LIV. While the only tie Miami Dolphins fans have to the game is a few former players and location, Phins fans should focus on another storyline heading into the game. Potential free agents.
The 49ers and Chiefs rosters are loaded with talent and a few of those players are set to hit free agency this summer. Dolphins fans should keep an eye on these players throughout the game as they’re viable targets to help improve the Dolphins heading into the 2020 offseason.
Two players that the Dolphins should keep a close eye on are the Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and the 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead. Jones and Armstead are two dominant defensive linemen that can help rush the passer and can stuff the run game. The two were named pro-bowlers this season and are at the forefront of what both teams do defensively.
However, it is unlikely that both hit the open market, the Dolphins should make an attempt to sign one of the two if possible. If both do not hit the open market, the Dolphins could potentially go after the Seahawks Jadaveon Clowney or the Jaguars Yannik Ngakue.
The Dolphins, who can use additional secondary help, could target Chiefs defensive back Kendall Fuller. Fuller, who is the younger brother of the Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, has shown flashes since moving to safety late in the season and could be a possible player to watch as the Dolphins may move on from Reshad Jones. Fuller can play both the safety and nickel corner, as he’s had a history of playing corner in the past.
One of the more shocking players the Dolphins could also target is 49ers running back Matt Bredia. The third-year back has seen his role diminished from last season with the addition of Tevin Coleman from the Falcons and the rise of Raheem Mostert, but Bredia had a productive second season racking up over 1,000 total yards and 5 total touchdowns.
Bredia would give the Dolphins a cheaper option at running back and give the team a player who has produced in the past as a change of pace back. Bredia could give the Dolphins a similar player as to what the Los Angeles Chargers have in Austin Ekeler, who is a restricted free agent. While it seems likely that the Dolphins will target a running back in a loaded draft class, it could add the services of Bredia who has seemingly lost favor in San Francisco.
Heading into the offseason with the most cap in the league and 14 draft picks the Phins are set for a massive roster overhaul. These four players could help improve the roster and half of them would bring championship experience following the conclusion of Super Bowl 54.