Miami Dolphins kickers win 2020 Clutch Performance Play of the Year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were not going to celebrate much on Saturday night when the NFL’s 2020 Honors were held in Miami but they still managed to win.
On Saturday night the NFL held their version of the Oscars when they rolled out the carpets to welcome the sports world into their circle. Honoring the best of the 2020 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins managed to take home one award.
The Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year was awarded to Dolphins punter Matt Haack and Jason Sanders for the “Mountaineer Shot”. A touchdown play that had Matt Haack throwing a touchdown to placekicker Jason Sanders.
The play helped the Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles week 13.
While the Dolphins did not receive any other honors on the night, the 1972 team was honored as the NFL 100’s best team. Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill took the stage to receive the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. In his speech, he said that he had more fun this season than in any other as a football player. Of course he did. His time in Miami was never fun.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was given to Jacksonville Jaguars Calais Campbell. Davon Godchaux had been nominated for the award. Lamar Jackson became only the second player in NFL history to receive the Player of the Year Award by a unanimous vote. The other was Tom Brady.
With the Awards now over, the media row closed up, and the Super Bowl LIV venues all but closing shop for the year, the focus now turns to your own personal parties and the culmination of the 2019 season when Super Bowl LIV wraps up tonight.