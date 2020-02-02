Super Bowl LIV considered a huge success for Miami and Stephen Ross
By Brian Miller
From the first opening Super Bowl LIV week kick-off to the final presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Miami throws a successful season finale.
For the city of Miami and more specifically Stephen Ross and the hardest working man in Davie, Tom Garfinkel, Super Bowl LIV was a major success even before the game kicked off, thanks to the Chiefs and 49’ers, the ending was epic.
Miami’s hosting of Super Bowl LIV has been nearly flawless and universally heralded by media and fans alike as being well developed and designed. From media week to the NFL experiences that dotted Southbeach, Miami Gardens, and neighboring communities, it was a home run.
The additions of gondolas to the parking area were on display but once the game started, the media couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful the stadium was, how everything was meticulously planned and designed, and through it, all, Stephen Ross and Garfinkel were given the nod to a job well done.
The halftime show was a brilliant nod to the Latin influences that make South Florida one of the most diverse cities in the United States. Shakira’s opening was Hispanic perfection and the follow-up of J-Jenny on the Block-Lo was a rhythm treat for the eyes and ears.
Ross and Miami are hoping to host another Super Bowl sometime in the next seven years or so. They are forfeiting a home game in 2020 which is part of the NFL’s requirements to host a Super Bowl. After this week, it should be a relatively easy presentation to make to the league hosting voters.