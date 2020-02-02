Super Bowl LIV lives up to expectations as Kansas City Chiefs win
By Brian Miller
The NFL has a new World Champion, the Kansas City Chiefs came from 10 points behind to win Super Bowl LIV over the 49’ers.
The NFL season is officially over as Super Bowl LIV has come to an end but what an exciting finish to the 100th NFL season! The Kansas City Chiefs are now the Super Bowl Champions.
Many expected a far more offensive game but in the end, it was a mix of offense and defense that would dictate the outcome of the game. A game that could have gone either way until midway through the fourth quarter.
Tied at halftime, the 49’ers and Chiefs started the second half looking to find a way to close it out but it was the 49’ers who scored 10 more points before the Chiefs finally awoke from their shell. The Chiefs were down by at least 10 points in the Division Round of the playoffs and in the AFC Championship game. It was only fitting to be down again.
Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, engineered three scoring drives posting 14 points in the final seven minutes of the game to take the lead, then it was up to the defense to hold on. When they needed to, they did.
Head coach Andy Reid wins his first Super Bowl in his second attempt in 17 years. The win gives him 222 on his career.
With the win, four former Miami Dolphins players are now Super Bowl Champions. Former starting QB’s Chad Henne and Matt Moore are joined by former running back Damien Williams and Dolphins legend Sam Madison who now as a coach, gets his second Super Bowl ring.
It is fitting that the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots in New England week 17 to give the Chiefs a first-round bye and for the Chiefs run to end in Miami. Congratulations to Chiefs Kingdom!