Post Super Bowl LIV Miami Dolphins three-round mock draft
Super Bowl LIV is over, the downside, another year, where Miami Dolphins fans are looking towards the draft, rather than the game.
With the Super Bowl over, attention can finally, and officially turn towards the NFL Draft that still is three months away.
After the Senior Bowl, there were rumors circulating that four quarterbacks could be taken with their first four picks. Our Chief Editor first reported it and if that were to happen, the Dolphins could potentially land Chase Young. Crazyness. Basically, everything you hear from now until the draft day will be similar to the NFL version of The Young and The Restless.
The Dolphins select 5th overall, and the truth is told, there is already a sense of who is going 1st overall, and that is Joe Burrow. It would make sense for the Redskins to select Chase Young, but with a new head coach, could they look to select another QB? The answer is no. Ron Rivera knows what an amazing defensive end can do to a game, and it would be a shock if Young wasn’t chosen.
The Lions I think will do the right thing and continue to build their team. They gave Matt Patrica one more year, so he needs a game-changer. The Lions have great Wide receivers, a dynamic tight end, but they are going to lose one of their anchors on their line and they need to protect Matt Stafford, so I believe Andrew Thomas will be the right choice.
The New York Giants are next and they used a first-round pick last year on Daniel Jones. Unfortunately, for Jones, he ran for his life and his elite running back was diving tackles rather than running through them. With all that being said, I think the Giants will select Jedrick Willis, Tackle from Alabama.
So now, Miami is officially on the clock.
And here is where the craziness starts
TRADE
The Miami Dolphins have traded their 5th overall selection to Carolina Panthers. The Panther jump in front of the Chargers to get their primary target at quarterback.
Dolphins trade the 5th overall selection
Carolina trades the 7th overall selection and 1st round pick, 3rd and 5th rounder in 2021.
Now, I think the Panthers will select Justin Herbert. I think in term the Chargers will then select Tua Tagovailoa or trade back. The Dolphins are then officially on the clock at 7
1st round – 7th overall selection – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
I believe that Coach Flo a former secondary coach will focus on selecting the best player available. Listen, if Tua was healthy, I can see him being the pick and no need to trade back… But he’s injured and has a track record of being injured. I want the Dolphins top pick to be a dynamic playmaker, and Okudah fits that criteria. Now with three 1st rounder in 2021, they can look to make a move to get Trevor Lawerence or Justin Fields who are better prospects than the remaining quarterback class.
It’s going to be hard to understand, but the Dolphins will not draft a QB in this upcoming draft. The risk of trading up for Burrow doesn’t make sense and it could unfold based on his 1-year wonder. Believe in the process and build the trenches for Lawerence or Fields. The ammunition is there now. 3 1st rounder, 2 2nd rounder, and 2 3rd rounders
1st round -18th overall selection – A.J. Epenesa Edge, Iowa
I thought AJ would be a top 5 player. But I watched some game tape on him and I don’t think he’s a top 10 player. There are edge players in this draft class better than him. Based on that, I think he will slip out of the top 10 and Miami will be patiently awaiting him at the 18th selection. Pairing AJ with Christian Wilkins, you now got something special.
1st round -26th overall selection – Josh Jones, OT, Houston
This is kinda funny. With Houston pick, the Dolphins take a tackle from Houston? Watch the Senior Bowl and you will see a player that dominated the competition. Josh Jones is officially on my man crush list. He will help build a line that requires his athletic ability.
2nd round – 39th overall selection – Xaiver McKinney – S- Alabama
Reshad Jones will be cut. It just makes sense to part ways with him. He can’t stay healthy. Xavier has 1st round talent and it would be amazing steal to get him in the second round. Having two X in the backfield means that opposing quarterback should be worried. A Dolphins secondary featuring Xavien Howard, Jeff Okudah, Steve Parker and Bobby McCain (moving back to his natural nickel) looks special.
2nd round – 56th – overall selection – D’Andre Swift – RB – Georgia
I think there will be a run in the 2nd round of running backs. Jonathon Taylor would be my primary target, but I would have to use my first second-round pick to get him, then I risk losing out on X. Nonetheless, I still get Swift, who is a complete three-down player.
3rd round – 70th – overall selection – Cesar Ruiz – C – Michigan
You have to remember, my free agency primer. I think the Dolphins will rebuild their Oline in free agency, however, as we learned depth is key. Ruiz is a building block, and Ross would love this pick, just as he can say we drafted a Michigan guy.
I think it’s a little too early to start predicting after the 3rd round. With all that being said, what do you think? I also believe that we will give Josh Rosen another chance. Coach Flo got rid of Chad O’Shea because his playbook was too complex. Enter Chan Gailey who potentially provides a simplified spread offense. The Dolphins can go to camp with Rosen and Fitz battling it out, and fans could see what Rosen looks like with a solid line, he deserves a chance at least and still only 23 years old.