Miami Dolphins should not consider Aqib Talib in 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins paid a hefty price to the Rams for cornerback Aqib Talib but they will see the reward of that trade come April.
At last year’s trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins traded a 2022 7th round draft pick to the Rams for the once stellar Aqib Talib and a 2020 5th round draft pick. Talib was on IR when he arrived and finished the season on the same list.
Miami never had any real considerations to play the 33-year-old corner and now that he will be an unrestricted free agent, the Dolphins would be best served to just let him go. The deal was not for the player, the deal was for the draft pick. As a result, the Dolphins paid a chunk of the $8 million salary ($.425 million) he was due in 2019. Not a bad deal for Talib.
For the Dolphins, it was all about adding more draft picks in this year’s draft where the Dolphins will be very active moving around of even staying put.
Talib was once one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but like all players in the NFL, Father Time has caught up and his days in the NFL are numbered if not over. He is no longer going to command the salary that he had last year. Talib signed a six-year deal in 2014 after the Rams traded with the Broncos to obtain him.
Talib has no future with the Dolphins who are trying to rebuild the roster. He would take a roster spot from a player that would have a better chance to of delivering long-term progress than a player who will be out of the league in another year, maybe two at the most if not this year. Talib is one of 16 impending free agents that the Dolphins will need to make decisions on by March 18th.