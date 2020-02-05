One less impending free agent as Miami Dolphins ink Ricardo Louis
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have signed one of their impending free agents giving wide-receiver Ricardo Louis a one-year deal to stay in Miami.
For the Dolphins who now have 15 impending free agents, signing players to one-year deals is going to be normal for a lot of their players this year. Ricardo Louis is just the first.
Louis has been in the NFL for four seasons now having played with Cleveland for his first three seasons. Last year he was on the Dolphins but did not play a single game.
In Cleveland, Louis posted a total of 562 yards in two seasons of active play, he did not play in 2018. He has no touchdowns on 45 receptions. It isn’t going to be easy for Louis to make the roster even on the practice squad depending on his eligibility. The Dolphins are deep with talent and could add more during the draft which would eliminate more than Louis.
His cap number for the 2019 season will be $600,000 if he remains on the roster, none of the money is guaranteed. It would be an amazing off-season of work if he found a way on to the 53.
Miami has plenty of time to decide what to do with the other free agents they currently have on their roster, March 18th is the start of the league new year.
Early reports dating back to 2019’s training camp said that the Dolphins would be very active in this year’s free-agent market but since the end of the season, there is growing speculation that the Dolphins are going to take a careful and methodical approach to the market with a more focused view on the draft.