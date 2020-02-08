Miami Dolphins free agent to be, Matt Haack, needs competition if returns
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will need to make a decision on several free agents to be but punter Matt Haack is an interesting dilemma that needs to be addressed.
Matt Haack has been the Miami Dolphins punter since 2017 and enters this off-season as a restricted free agent. The Dolphins are likely to sign him to another deal but it won’t break the bank and won’t be long term. Not yet. Regardless, the Dolphins need to bring in competition at the position this off-season.
When Matt Haack is having a good day, he can be great. Booming kicks that can pin opposing teams deep inside their ten yard-line. A hang time that can allow the Dolphins coverage team to get to the ball carrier before the ball does. When he is not having a good day, he can be brutally bad.
The biggest problem with Haack is that he is inconsistent. This is why he needs to feel the pressure of a training camp with his job on the line. The competition will help with the consistency issues and if it doesn’t then he needs to be replaced.
Haack is a good punter but the Dolphins should always be looking to upgrade their roster at every position and given the fact that Haack is once again entering a season where he needs to show improvement, Miami needs to bring in someone to push him.
This is not to say that the Dolphins need to go shopping for a top punter this off-season. In fact, they shouldn’t. The Dolphins should not be spending money in the free-agent market on kickers. That being said there are plenty of punters on the market every year as teams only keep one on their roster. Miami could sign four punters this off-season with little cost to the team but if it makes Matt Haack more consistent, makes him have more of those good days, then it is something the Dolphins have to do.