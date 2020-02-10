A look at the Miami Dolphins moves from ESPN’s big FA prediction article
By Brian Miller
Earlier today, ESPN released an interactive NFL 2020 free agent prediction article that is quite cool and has some domino effects for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins might be one of the more active teams this off-season and Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a stab at what could happen in this year’s meat market. With each move, dominos fall, how did the Dolphins fair?
The first big domino to fall would be the landing spot of Tom Brady. In the first scenario, Brady lands with the Chicago Bears and as a result, Mitchell Trubisky is traded to the Dolphins for Josh Rosen. While it wouldn’t be the worst trade as Rosen has shown little at this point, it is unlikely that Miami would make a move for a QB that has struggled most of his NFL career.
In the third of three Tom Brady scenarios, Brady signs with the Colts and the Jaguars dump Nick Foles and his contract then trade up with the Dolphins to draft Justin Herbert. Hard to see Miami dropping back from five unless they don’t care for Herbert, are wowed by the Jaguars offer, and Tua Tagovailoa is gone.
Next up is Jadeveon Clowney but he isn’t heading to Miami. In an off the cuff prediction, the Dolphins add top nose tackle, Michael Pierce from the Ravens. This one falls under the Giants landing Clowney but under the scenario of the Raiders landing him, the Dolphins would instead add Arik Armstead and Danny Shelton to big contracts. Miami definitely needs to defensive help but I’m not sure why the scenarios fall differently given the fact there is no domino falling.
Still another QB scenario sees the Dolphins moving Ryan Fitzpatrick to the Panthers for Cam Newton. There has been some speculation that despite Fitzpatrick wanting to return to Miami and the Dolphins wanting him back that it may not happen.
There are other scenarios’ that are kind of fun to look at but this gives you an idea on where Barnwell went with this nicely done free agency prediction. Be sure to check out the rest by using the above link.