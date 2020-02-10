Miami Dolphins have competition for QB with Rivers out in L.A.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have to contend with rumored teams wanting a quarterback in the first round of April’s draft and real teams that actually do.
Today, the Miami Dolphins officially got some competition with the Los Angeles Chargers announcing that they are indeed parting ways with Phillip Rivers in what they say is a mutual situation.
Rivers moved his family from California early this year to Florida leading many to speculate that is parting was inevitable, it was. While the speculation now turns to where Phillip Rivers will play in 2020 the Dolphins will have the team picking one spot behind them looking to make a big move to land their future franchise QB.
There have been few rumors of where the Chargers will go. Some believe they will make a play to move up and draft Tua Tagovailoa while others see them standing pat and drafting Oregon prospect Justin Herbert. Either way, the Dolphins are no longer likely to face teams they presume will be after a signal-caller.
In the media, there has been speculation that the Chargers may try and land impending free agent Tom Brady to play the next few years before he retires and that would allow the Chargers to look for someone more impactful with the 6th spot. While they could still go QB if that were to happen, it would more likely mean that the Chargers were going to try and add some firepower for Brady.
Brady is still believed to covet a return to New England and reports have surfaced that Bob Kraft has placed a $33 million a year offer on the table for him. Adding to the speculation of a move is the fact that Brady has sold his home in New England and there has been talk that his wife wants to move to the West coast where she has more work opportunities.
The Patriots, through Bob Kraft, have said they intentionally allowed Brady to hit the free-agent market this year, his first time during his entire NFL career. They want him to have a chance to see what the market will give him.
Regardless, the Chargers are now on the hunt for a quarterback and it should make the top of the draft very interesting come April.