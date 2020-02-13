Miami Dolphins could be impacted by Matt Stafford trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback early in the 2020 NFL Draft but they may have two teams in front of them in serious need at the position.
Already the Cincinnati Bengals will likely be using their first overall pick on Joe Burrow or another quarterback and now the Miami Dolphins will face more competition from the Detroit Lions at pick number three if the latest round of rumors hold true.
According to a report from a local Detroit news station, the Lions have engaged in trade talks with other teams for QB Matt Stafford. If that is the case, the Lions will almost certainly be looking for a franchise QB with that third draft spot.
The Lions have since refuted the report calling it 100% false.
The Lions can deny the rumors all they want and they very well may be telling the truth that Stafford is not going to be moved. The Lions need to find a way to win and it is hard to believe that the market for Stafford would be high considering he has been in the league since 2009 and has yet to take the Lions to the post-season. That being said, he is durable and has a huge arm. Would it surprise anyone if he ended up with the Patriots if they lost Tom Brady?
On the other hand, the threat of trading Stafford would also drive up the value of the 3rd overall pick. That pick is one that many consider the most valuable as it relates to drafting a QB. The Panthers, Raiders, and Chargers are all potentially interested in a trade up for a QB. And the Miami Dolphins are sitting at five as well.
Tua Tagovailoa is the top QB that continues to be mentioned and after his most recent medical evaluation earlier this week, he is far ahead of early expectations. He may even do some light work at this month’s NFL Combine.
The start of free agency coincides with the league new year that begins on March 18th so nothing will officially happen until then as it relates to a trade but if they really are working on moving him out of Detroit, we should hear a lot more when the combine begins.