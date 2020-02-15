Miami Dolphins must avoid the allure of a top free agent runner
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to get better at running back but free agency, at the top, is not the best place to find one. They should take a hard pass.
When the free agency period opens next month, the Miami Dolphins are going to take a smart cautious approach rather than diving in and free spending. Or say they have said. When it comes to running back, it is important not to overpay.
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Dolphins possibly looking at a trade for Todd Gurley. The Rams are said to be looking to move the high-priced running back and some have speculated that the the Rams may actually give up a pick to move him. Enter the Miami Dolphins.
Miami, last year, made trades and took on salaries to obtain more draft capital. While the Dolphins can absorb a big salary, they will have to give up something to get Gurley and that should end the interest. Miami doesn’t need to bring in a talented runner who has durability concerns, and Gurley has those concerns.
David Johnson has been replaced in Arizona by former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake but Johnson has a very big salary cap hit for the Cardinals and trading him or releasing him will not help the Cardinals in that capacity. There are concerns about Johnson’s durability as well. He has been worked hard over his career and there is a lot of wear on the tires so to speak.
For the Dolphins, the best option is the draft. Miami has the draft picks and they should easily find a starting running back in the second round. With so many needs on the roster, including running back, it is the one position that Miami should simply skip in free agency. The talent in the draft is such that Miami will have a starter week one from round two or maybe from the end of round one. It is a cheaper option financially, it is a smart move to build the roster, and it eliminates overpaying for a player who could just as easily end up sitting out games due to injury.