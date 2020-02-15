Top of the NFL Draft could shift as veterans are released and signed
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft, they could be picking 5th, 2nd, 3rd, or maybe out of the top five all together.
The NFL Draft is a continually changing lineup of draft spots with teams making moves up and down. For now, the draft order hasn’t changed and won’t change until the league new year starts on March 18th. That is when teams can officially begin making trades of any kind.
The chances of the draft order remaining the same at the top are slim to none and now with the Washington Redskins releasing cornerback Josh Norman, another puzzle piece to the draft picture has been added. To be clear, this is only draft talk speculation. There are no rumors and really no dot to dots to connect.
The Redskins are currently selecting two overall but with Norman out the Redskins could be in the market for a top corner in the draft. That would Jeffrey Okudah of Ohio State. The Redskins won’t draft Okudah at two but if they value Okudah trading back is an option.
When the second pick in the draft is called at the podium by the commissioner, the pick will either be a quarterback or Chase Young. If the Redskins stay put, they will take Young. There has been some talk around the Redskins media circles that new head coach Ron Rivera really likes Young but they want draft picks, they may settle for Okudah and that really isn’t a bad second choice. They would gain draft capital and land an immediate impact starter.
The Dolphins could be a team looking to move up from five to two. Especially if the Lions move on from QB Matt Stafford. They say they are not but when free agency arrives, that could change. The point to this is simply that between now and then end of April, teams are going to make moves that will inevitably change their draft plans. A simple release of a player like Norman could impact what a team like the Redskins want to do with their pick.
Of course, free agency will smooth some of it out and change a team’s needs and wants as the draft approaches but right now, months ahead of the draft, it is fun to speculate how some releases will create new draft needs and possibly more trade options for teams looking to move up. Welcome to draft season!