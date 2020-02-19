Keim’s – Pre Free Agency Mock Draft 3.0
By George Keim
Free agency will go a long way to dictating the Miami Dolphins draft plans, but let’s take a look at a pre-free agency Miami Dolphins mock draft.
The National Football League’s free agency period starts on March 18th, and there will be new rumors every day regarding the Dolphins and their draft plans, but it’s always fun to speculate how the draft might fall to them and how things have changed over the past month. With free agency now weeks away, it’s time for another Miami Dolphins mock draft.
Round 1 (5th overall) – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama – The early medicals have come back very positive on Tua, thus his name is starting to be mentioned again as options for teams in the top 5. It’s been widely speculated the Dolphins might have to trade up to get him. I don’t think that’s going to be the case. There will be some white knuckle moments for Dolphin fans during the first few picks of the draft but in the end Coach Flores gets his guy. (Mock 2.0 – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia)
Round 1 – (18 overall) – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville – After getting their quarterback earlier in the round the Dolphins immediately start to rebuild their offensive line to protect Tua. Becton is a mountain of a man standing 6’7” tall and weighing 369 pounds. Becton is said to have nimble feet for a man his size. He also comes with a 7 foot wingspan which is a big advantage for an offensive tackle. The addition of Becton immediately improves the Dolphins up front. (Mock 2.0 – Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson)
Round 1 – (26 overall) – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State – Gross-Matos seems to be climbing up the draft board. Gross-Matos is another guy that I think could excel in the Dolphins defensive scheme. He fits the mold that Flores likes. He’s long and lean and uses his long arms to gain separation from blockers. Gross-Matos is 6’5” and 264 pounds. His build is very similar to another #99 who suited up for the Dolphins. Gross-Matos is also a high character guy. (Mock 2.0 – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State)