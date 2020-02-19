Latest Mel Kiper 2020 mock draft has Miami Dolphins drafting QB
By Brian Miller
Mel Kiper is one of the top NFL draft analysts ahead of the draft, too some anyways, but his most recent Miami Dolphins selection has some fans upset.
In Mel Kiper’s latest 2020 NFL mock draft, the Miami Dolphins are staying put at number five and drafting a quarterback but that quarterback’s name is not Tua Tagovailoa.
In his second mock draft of the season, Kiper has the Bengals taking consensus number one overall quarterback Joe Burrow with the Redskins taking Ohio State’s Chase Young at number two but then he decides that the Lions are staying put and that Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback of their future.
This has some Miami Dolphins fans laughing at Kiper as they point out that the Dolphins will “wow” them with draft pick compensation to move up to that spot. Indeed, it is likely that the Dolphins make a play for the third overall pick and between now and the draft, that compensation will swell, recede, swell, and recede, and then swell again. Consider it the ebb and flow of the ocean on the shore.
At number four the Giants are getting their corner in Jeff Okudah and that leaves the Dolphins selecting at number five with no Prince Tagovailoa to rescue the franchise from mediocrity. Instead, Kiper has the Dolphins taking Oregon’s, Justin Herbert.
Ironically, it has been recently rumored that the Dolphins are concerned about Tagovailoa and that they may actually prefer Herbert over the Alabama start signal-caller. Most recently, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported as much so is it a surprise to see someone in the national spotlight concur to some degree the notion that the Dolphins will draft Herbert?
To be fair, I actually like Herbert and no I don’t see a Ryan Tannehill clone. I see a big arm on an athlete with a very high ceiling who needs to grow a bit but at the same time, I see a player that could a year from now be taking over the reins for the next 15 years or more.
The good news if you are a Tagovailoa fan, Kiper has no more success rate that anyone else who predicts what NFL teams will do and it doesn’t appear that his latest included trades to begin with.