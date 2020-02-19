Miami Dolphins add tight end Michael Roberts to roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got a small jump on free agency today when they signed tight end Michael Roberts off the street.
Michael Roberts, the former tight end for the Detroit Lions is now a member of the Miami Dolphins and will compete for a roster spot in 2020. It won’t be easy but there is upside to the young tight end.
In June of 2019, the New England Patriots tried to trade for Roberts but the deal fell through after Roberts could not pass his physical. He did not play in 2019 due to the shoulder injury and subsequent release by Detroit after the trade fell through. He was signed by the Packers and released the next day.
A former 4th round draft pick in 2017, Roberts has 13 catches for 146 yards in the two years he did play. He also has three touchdowns, two of those coming against the Dolphins in 2018.
Roberts is considered more of a blocking tight end which could push Durham Smythe for increased reps. Roberts, according to the Palm Beach Post, fell into some trouble at the end of his rookie season where he has suspended the final game as a discipline. He finished his rookie season with just three receptions.
The Dolphins have four TEs currently on the roster including Smythe, Mike Gesicki, Clive Walford, and Chris Myarick. Miami could also add a tight end in the draft this coming April with one of their 14 draft picks.
At this point, it is hard to imagine Roberts making the Dolphins final 53 man roster but he has talent that the coaches are going to try and develop. If he can grow and stay healthy he may be able to get one of the two final spots. He is 26 years old and is 6’5″ which plays well in the NFL.