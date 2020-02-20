NFL is ready to add another playoff game and team to Wild Card weekend
By Brian Miller
The NFL is trying to add an extra game to the playoff schedule in the form of another Wild Card weekend match-up but there is no reason to fix an unbroken system.
According to multiple reports, part of the new collective bargaining agreement will likely include the seventh team in each conference added to the playoffs. It would also mean that a third and fourth game would be played on Wild Card weekend.
According to the reports, the NFL is wanting to expand the playoffs to seven teams in each conference. This would put the 7th seeded team against the 2nd seeded team in the first round of the playoffs and by doing so would only give the top seed a first-round bye.
There is no real reasoning behind making this part of the NFL landscape outside of the fact that it brings more money into the NFL coffers. The new format would add one more game on Saturday and one more on Sunday with kick-offs likely starting at 1:00, 4:25, and 8:15 each of the two nights.
The following weekend the advancing teams would face off in the current format with four games spread over the two days and then finally the conference championship games played out in the third week.
The current format has been in place since 2002. Under the new format that has been proposed, the Steelers and Rams would have made the post-season as the 7th seeds last season. That would have put the Steelers on the road against the number two seed, Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams would have played in Green Bay.
It is unclear if the new changes will get ratified in time for the 2020 season but things are moving along quickly within the league and the NFLPA as they move towards a new CBA.