Miami Dolphins are in position to make trades for players too
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not have to wait for free agency to begin in order to fix their roster, they can make important trades as well.
When the league’s new year kicks-off on March 18th, the Miami Dolphins can be active in their approach to free agents but some players won’t hit the market immediately and the Dolphins can make those players a target as well.
Consider that players will be on teams who have cap issues and getting rid of salaries is an annual acceptance. This year, the Dolphins have enough draft capital that they can make moves with mid-round draft picks to acquire talent that may not normally be available.
In Washington, cornerback Quinton Dunbar is said to be requesting a trade or release. He is a young quality corner that would pair well with Xavien Howard and would give the Dolphins a lot of flexibility in the secondary while eliminating the need to draft a corner. Miami has the draft picks to make an offer to the Redskins while not hurting their actual draft plans.
The same could be said for a lot of players and as the NFL Combine begins next week, we should start to hear about other players that are on the trade block and we should also start to hear some rumors regarding the Dolphins plans in free agency.
It is still too early to start hearing about draft slot trades, in other words moving up or down, but with free agency less than a month away and the combine starting soon, teams will have plenty of opportunities to discuss trades that will not be officially executed until March 18th. Unlike signing players prior to the league’s new year, trades can be made but they are not official until that date.