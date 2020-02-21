NFL 17th game has a player payment problem for regular season
By Brian Miller
While the NFL and the NFLPA continue to haggle back and forth about a new CBA, the league still wants to add a 17th regular-season game.
There are reports that the NFL and the NFLPA are rather close on a new CBA, close is a relative term considering that both sides can walk away at any moment. Both sides want new additions to the work agreement but one key piece is the extra regular-season game and that 17th game is going to come with problems.
For starters, it is unclear if the league will ask the players to simply play an extra week of football or if they will give each team a second bye week. In addition, where would that extra game be played? Ideally, it should be played outside of the country eliminating a home-field disadvantage for teams. Half of the league will play one extra road game while the other half will get an extra home game.
Those issues are not nearly as tough to fix as paying the players for that extra game. For players not currently under contract or heading towards free agency, new contracts will have a provision in the case of an extra game outlining exactly what that player will be played. Those still holding a contract under the previous CBA might need a new contract worked out.
On social media Thursday, some were speculating that each player would simply receive a game check equal to what they already make but the NFL is believed to want a cap on that game check until new contracts are made. By capping the game check, they are essentially forcing higher paid players to play at a lower paycheck for one week.
The reality of all this is that the NFL is not likely to get that extra game in the season and the NFLPA has been adamant that they don’t want one. In fact, most fans don’t really want one either. What about you? Are you hoping for a 17th game in the season? Let us know in the comments.