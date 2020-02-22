2022 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay according to reports
By Brian Miller
The 2020 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but the 2022 NFL Draft is now being talked about as it heads to the heart of NFL football country.
According to reports, the 2022 NFL Draft will head to the cheese country. It is being reported that Green Bay has been tapped to host the NFL’s biggest off-season event.
The NFL abandoned New York a few years back and that decision has been a huge success. Since leaving the Big Apple, the NFL Draft has been hosted by Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, Nashville, and this year, it will be held in Las Vegas.
Following this year’s draft, the event will move to Cleveland in 2021 and then Kansas City in 2023. The 2022 site was still unknown but according to reports, that is no longer the case. The draft is headed to the frozen tundra.
It is fitting that Green Bay hosts the NFL Draft. One of the original cities of the NFL, the league will never host a Super Bowl at Lambeau Field but hosting a draft makes sense and frankly, if it brings fans to the city, that is a good thing. Green Bay is a great history lesson in American Football.
Naturally, Miami Dolphins fans want to know when the city of Miami will host the event. A few years back Stephen Ross was asked about that very thing and was not all that enthused with hosting the event given the fact that so many other things were on their plate. That may change in the future but for now, don’t expect anything soon.
With Green Bay now filling in the blank slate, you can begin to make your plans if you are one of those who attend the annual event.