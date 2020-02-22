Miami Dolphins lose WR coach Karl Dorrell to Colorado
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins underwent a lot more coaching changes this off-season than anyone expected and it isn’t done yet as Karl Dorrell is leaving too.
Karl Dorrell was serving as the wide receiver coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and was promoted this off-season to assistant head coach, but now, he is no longer with the club as he moves on to the college ranks.
This time around, head coach Brian Flores isn’t making the change and you can’t fault Dorrell for heading back to college. He has accepted the job as the Colorado Buffalo’s head coach. Congratulations to a really solid person and coach.
Dorrell is no stranger to Colorado. In his early coaching career, he was the wide receiver coach at the school. He served in that position fro 1992 to 1993 before leaving for Arizona State but that stint would only last one season before he rejoined the Buffalo as the offensive coordinator and WR coach.
He joined the Dolphins for the first time in 2008 and coached the receivers until 2011 when he was promoted to quarterbacks coach. In 2012 he left for the Texans. He would head to Vanderbilt for a season before joining Todd Bowles in New York with the Jets.
Last season he returned to Miami and coached DeVante Parker to his best season as a professional. Now, he heads back once again to the college ranks.
This will be Dorrell’s first head coaching job of his long career that started with UCF in 1989.
With Dorrell now out of the Dolphins picture, Brian Flores will need to find a replacement. He could find that person at next weeks NFL Combine or he could promote from within. The Dolphins have already had to replace their offensive coordinator, quarterback’s coach, offensive line coach, defensive line coach, linebacker’s coach, and defensive coordinator. That is an incredible amount of turnover from a club that finished with five wins after a teardown of their roster.