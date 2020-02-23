Brian Hartline should make the jump to NFL coaching with Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a vacancy at one of their coaching positions and a return to the team by Brian Hartline would make a lot of sense.
Brian Hartline has been coaching since 2017 at Ohio State University. Since 2018, he has been the wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes and they have looked really good under his tutelage. Now, he should rejoin the Dolphins in Miami.
Brian Flores should be reaching out to the former Dolphins and Browns receiver about making the jump to the big leagues. Hartline knows the dedication it takes at this level and the preparation it takes to get ready for Sundays.
Having played the game would allow him to relate to the receivers on the roster and the future receivers that eventually will come. Young and experienced receivers could learn a lot from Hartline.
The question is would he leave Ohio State for the NFL and if he did would he come to Miami? Naturally, we would like to say he would come back to the team that traded him to the Browns years ago but he has a pretty good gig in his home state and alma mater.
It is very unlikely that Hartline comes to Miami or the NFL for that matter but fans on social media are behind it. A recent Twitter poll regarding the vacancy at the coaching position showed overwhelming support for a return by Hartline.
Hartline played seven seasons in the NFL with six of those coming in Miami. He caught 298 passes for 4,243 yards and 12 touchdowns as a slot receiver.
The Dolphins lost WR coach Karl Dorrell on Friday after he accepted the head coaching job at Colorado a couple of days after he was promoted to assistant head coach with the Dolphins.