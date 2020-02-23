Miami Dolphins can move up to number three if they want to
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not want to move up to the third spot in the NFL Draft but if they have any desire, the Lions are willing to move.
On Saturday, the general manager for the Detroit Lions spoke with Tori Petry and said that the team is willing to trade their third overall pick and that they are open to taking offers. Will the Miami Dolphins bite?
The video was posted on the Detroit Lions website and Bob Quinn said that his team is open to making a deal. He also says that they have not been contacted just yet. That could change at this week’s NFL Combine. In fact, Quinn specifically mentioned that typically trade talks start during the combine week.
The Lions have been the center of attention over the last few weeks as there was talk that they would move on from Matt Stafford and thus position themselves to draft his replacement. Quinn reiterated that those rumors were false. The Lions are extending receiver Danny Amendola as well which implies that Stafford is staying put.
That does not mean that the Lions won’t draft a quarterback. If they covet Tua Tagovailoa, who will likely sit out the 2020 season, they would have their future QB on the roster. Still, the fact that Detroit is saying they are open to trades means they will at least listen to offers. Given the fact that they have the third overall pick, the price is expected to at minimum carry two first-round picks and a second.
The combine kicks off officially this Thursday with the first series of workouts. Team executives will begin arriving early this week.