NFL and NFLPA delay start of franchise tag use and it’s a good thing
By Brian Miller
The NFL and the NFLPA are in the middle of a CBA negotiation and there may be some good news as they agree to delay the start of franchise tag use.
With negotiations ongoing and a vote expected to take place this week in Indianapolis by the NFLPA, the two sides have agreed to delay the start of franchise and transition tag use for two days. This is good news as it may be a precursor to getting the new CBA approved.
The NFLPA was supposed to vote on the NFL’s proposal last week but opted to wait until this week during the NFL Combine. With the two sides close, it makes sense to postpone anything that may impact player salaries and franchises options.
The delay will allow teams an opportunity to review the details of the CBA should it be accepted. It would also allow attorneys and agents for players to review the contract. The reason this is important is that if a new CBA is ratified, it would take place this year in terms of salary structures for future seasons beyond 2020.
We won’t see a change to the regular-season schedule until 2021 should this current proposal be accepted but teams that are developing long-term contracts with their players will need to know what increases are being made for future seasons. Players already under contract will not be affected unless the CBA has a clause that bumps salary to fit within the parameters of what the NFLPA is asking for.
The vote should occur sometime early this week.
For the Miami Dolphins, it won’t make much difference. The Dolphins will not use the franchise tag or the transition tag on any players this year. Simply due to the fact that they don’t have any impending free agents that would warrant the use of either tag. Most of the Dolphins free agents to be are low tier players who will likely get one-year deals at best.