NFLPA needs to make a decision this week on proposed CBA extension
By Brian Miller
The NFLPA is in a tough spot and if they don’t ratify the NFL’s proposed CBA extension, they may never get a deal this good.
To say that the deal the NFL has proposed is a good one isn’t saying much. If it were good, the NFLPA would have already voted on it but the thing is this, if they don’t accept it now, they may not get a better offer on the table.
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has a really good write-up about the current state the NFLPA finds itself in and he lays out some pretty good reasons why the NFLPA may want to get this done sooner rather than later.
For the players association, getting a deal done now makes the most sense. While it is not perfect and does include language for a 17th game in the regular season, if it is not accepted by the start of the league new year, March 18th, the owners can and likely will lock out the players ahead of the 2021 season. They did it the last time the two sides were working on a new deal.
With a lockout, the pressure swings to the NFLPA as they will need to explain to the players why they are not getting paid and the NFL will simply sit tight and wait for them to cave, and eventually, they will. They did the last time.
Volin paints a pretty good picture of what kind of concessions the league is offering and the financial ones they are not. It is a very good and interesting read if you have been following along with the negotiations at all.
Some of what Volin is saying? NFL will increase roster sizes and active game-day rosters, THC penalties will be reduced with no suspensions, players will be capped at $250,000 for the 17th game if they are on the high-end of the NFL salary scale. Roger Goodell would lose some of his discipline power as well.
Take the time to read at the above link for more information and why the NFLPA needs to seriously consider getting this done now rather than waiting until next year.