Chase Young will not do drills at NFL Combine but for a QB it’s a big deal
By Brian Miller
It has been announced that top defensive prospect, Chase Young, will not do drills at the NFL Combine this week but for QB’s it’s a big deal.
When a quarterback announces that they will not throw at the NFL Combine it is always a big deal but when another player at another position opts not to, they hardly get any mention of it at all. Take Chase Young for example.
The decision to only do measurements, medicals, and interviews at the NFL Combine is really not a big deal and frankly, the whole process of doing drills seems a bit outdated. It is like the combine has become more an event for team executives and coaches than actual players. Fans seem to care more about who performs and who doesn’t.
Almost all, if not all, players will go through another set of drills on their pro-day workouts and at individual team workouts. So why do we care who works out and who doesn’t at the combine? We really shouldn’t.
Young will have plenty of opportunities to show off what he has to offer at his personal workout days and he has plenty of tapes to show interested teams. The interviews are probably the biggest part of this pre-draft event. Teams have their first real chance to talk with these kids about what they want for their futures and gauge the football IQ they possess.
The rest is pretty much for the show. Broad jump totals mean little, the 40-yard-dash is, honestly, a bit ridiculous because no NFL player runs any play without pads on. Want to see what a player really runs, put him in pads and then have him run the 40.
Now that would be fun!