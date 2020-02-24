Latest FanSided mock draft will not make Miami Dolphins fans happy
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have three draft picks in April’s draft and in a new mock draft posted by NFLMocks.com, fans will not be thrilled.
There is sometimes no way of knowing what a team is going to do in the draft, but the latest mock draft by FanSided site, NFLMocks, is not going to make many Miami Dolphins fans happy. Especially given what they pass up.
In this mock draft, the Dolphins select offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with their number five overall selection. That in and of itself is not worrisome as the Dolphins need a top tackle prospect and Thomas is considered one of the best in this year’s class. No, what is going to irritate fans is who they passed up to take him.
Still on the board at number five are quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa goes two picks later to the Panthers and Herbert goes one pick later to the L.A. Chargers.
With their second selection, the Dolphins take CB Trevon Diggs at pick 18. The pick isn’t a bad one as it is another need for Miami but some fans would rather have receiver Ceedee Lamb who went one pick later at 19. Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson is also still on the board and was off the board at pick 23. Henry Ruggs, III goes at number 25.
Dolphins fans may be thinking, hey that’s o.k. we got a very good OT and a solid CB that will start immediately with one more pick to go. In this mock, that third pick was spent on a quarterback. Here is where most fans will have a fit. Jake Fromm is mocked to Miami at 26.
So much can happen in a draft and some hold the belief that Miami will undoubtedly move up to the third spot to take Tua Tagovailoa but if the Dolphins pass and he is there at five and they pass again, it really won’t matter who they take at the position, many fans will still have a complete fit.