One NFL Draft QB prospect tower over the rest, literally
By Brian Miller
When it comes to size, some will say it doesn’t matter, but in this year’s NFL Draft, the QB class has one that stands out over the rest.
As the NFL Combine gets underway later this week and already players are arriving in Indianapolis for measurements and interviews, one quarterback prospect has a little more vision over the offensive line than the other NFL Draft prospects at quarterback.
Looking at the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, all things are not always equal. The measurables for the top six prospects shows there is a difference in height.
Tua Tagovailoa is considered to be small in stature but how much does three inches really make when compared to Joe Burrow or Jordan Love? Probably not enough for an NFL team to take him off their board, but if size is important, then Justin Herbert takes the prize standing at 6’6″, that is a clear six inches taller than Tagovailoa.
Jake Fromm comes in at 6’1″ still five inches shorter than Herbert. Needless to say, Herbert is closer to 7″ than he is to Tagovailoa.
Hand size, however, evens out quite a bit with Fromm having the smaller hands at 8 7/8″. Burrow is second with 9″ and only a 1/2″ separating, Tagovailoa, Herbert, and Jordan Love. Love has 10 1/2″ hands.
With measurements this week at the NFL Combine we will see what they officially weigh in at but none of this really matter to people like you and I, to the NFL people, it seems to mean a lot as someone will use it as a reason to pass on a player for someone else. It’s that whole, “prototype” thing they always talk about.