Justin Herbert makes his Miami Dolphins case at the NFL Combine tonight
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback and there has been a lot of smoke surrounding Justin Herbert as he relates to the Dolphins at pick five.
Justin Herbert along with the other NFL hopeful quarterbacks are on display tonight at the NFL Combine and the Miami Dolphins should be watching him closely. Herbert has been showing his leadership qualities since his arrival in an effort to put to rest the naysayers who say he isn’t a leader.
During the wide receiver groups bench press session, Herbert was at the workouts and was heard yelling “Let’s do this!” in an effort to ramp up the receivers. On social media, former teammates have been commenting on his leadership at Oregon that often went unnoticed. Tonight, however, Herbert is making his case to those teams that may want to draft him.
Herbert ran his 40-yard dash and while his 4.7 number may not be overly impressive compared to other quarterbacks, consider he did this with a 6’6″ frame.
Herbert is expected to throw tonight as well and frankly, those in attendance have been impressed with the kid. He had a very solid Rose Bowl that ended in a victory and has been rising on many boards. The Dolphins have been rumored to be extremely high on Herbert, even more, that Tua Tagovailoa but this is the time of year for smoke and mirrors.
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are also potential landing spots for the QB if he gets past the number five spot. Considered by most to be the third-best QB in this year’s class, there are some who see Jordan Love as a better prospect. A good combine performance could put that debate to rest.