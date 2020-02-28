Miami Dolphins fans may have to wait longer for NFL free agency to start
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans and NFL fans may have to wait a little longer for the start of the league new year if the current CBA proposal drags on before a vote.
NFL free agency coincides with the start of the league new year and Miami Dolphins fans have been chomping at the bit for a year now while the cap cash burns a hole in their pockets. Maybe, they may have to wait a little longer.
The NFL and NFLPA agreed to delay the franchise tag window by two days. What was supposed to start on the 25th of February was pushed back to the 27th which started yesterday. Ben Volin in a “paywall” article on the Boston Globe speculated that the NFL could always delay the start of free agency if the NFLPA has not voted on the latest CBA proposal.
There is nothing that says the NFL is considering this but instead this is only speculation on Volin’s part. It would make sense though as a new CBA would have ramifications on any contract that would be signed by a player this year. The new CBA would take effect in 2021.
Miami Dolphins fans are hoping that the league start date remains March 18th but if it is pushed back it closes the gap between the draft and the opening free agency frenzy which at least means a shorter wait between the two.
One top FA prospect, Brandon Scherff has reportedly begun talking to the Redskins about a potential extension and the franchise tag has not been ruled out. Many believe that the Dolphins would target Scherff in free agency if he hits the market.