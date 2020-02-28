Miami Dolphins should be paying attention to OT Mekhi Becton
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are at the NFL Combine and while most of the talk surrounds quarterbacks as they are related, they better be paying attention to Mekhi Becton as well.
When the Miami Dolphins make their pick at number five it will probably be a quarterback but if they are lucky, they will land both their starting QB and a top offensive tackle and Mekhi Becton should be a target. Even as high as pick 18.
At the NFL Combine today, Becton was impressive. The Louisville product measured in at 6’7″ 364 pounds and his body fat percentage was just 17. Then on the field, he clocked a 5.11 40-yard-dash. That is one big dude running really fast.
The Dolphins should be considering Becton as one of their options in round one. He is a fluid blocker who has done well in both pass and run blocking schemes. He is exceptionally athletic and coachable. And he fits a major position of need for the team.
Miami will need to decide if he has a value in the 18th position because if his NFL Combine continues to impress he won’t fall to the third and final first-round pick that Miami has. Of course, if they trade up for a QB, they may not have either one of those extra first-round draft picks.
Becton entered the draft season talk as a late first to early second-round prospect but he is climbing up the draft boards. He has some work to do, more in pass protection with quicker defensive ends but the athleticism is there and impressive. He could be a very solid addition and immediate starter on the Dolphins line.