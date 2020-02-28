Miami Dolphins will play in London and not Mexico for their home game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIV were reportedly going to play their home international game in Mexico but we now know that to be false.
The NFL announced today that the Arizona Cardinals will host a South of the border game in 2020 which means that the Miami Dolphins will now host one in the United Kingdom.
Miami is giving up a home game in order to get a shot at another Super Bowl. Super Bowl LIV was widely heralded as one of the best in recent years given the venue upgrades to Hard Rock Stadium. Now, the Dolphins are hoping to make it another one.
The NFL requires any team wanting to bid on a Super Bowl give up a home game to play in the International Series. The Dolphins did this only a few years ago in order to get Super Bowl LIV awarded to them.
Many fans don’t agree with international games or the voluntary loss of a home game but it makes sense for an organization that wants to make South Florida a sports mecca for years to come. With the new CBA close to being accepted, or at the very least voted on, the NFL could use the 17th regular-season game as an opportunity to expand international games without taking away a home game for teams.
Of course, 16 games would have to be played internationally and while down the road that might make sense, it definitely does not make sense now. At the very least no team should have to give up a home game to play in the series if they have an extra home game in that 17 game format.
We should know who the Dolphins will be playing soon and likely when. There is some growing speculation that the opponent may be the Seahawks.