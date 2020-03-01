Two draft prospects who could get the Miami Dolphins Ted Ginn reaction
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a splash when they drafted Ted Ginn, Jr. in the first round in 2007’s NFL Draft and it wasn’t a good splash.
For the Miami Dolphins, the drafting of Ted Ginn, Jr. changed the team’s approach to how they interacted with the fan base. Shortly after the 2007 selection was made, Cam Cameron entered the practice bubble to speak to the fans who attended the Dolphins draft party.
Needless to say, Cameron was booed the moment he walked into the bubble and that led to the “Ted Ginn family” comment that to this day still gets replayed. Fans booed Cameron, they booed the pick, they were not happy, to say the least. To the best of my knowledge, it was the last time that a head coach greeted the fans in person after a draft pick was made. The draft party would eventually move to Hard Rock Stadium and far away from the practice facility where the team’s draft war room is located.
In the end, it was Ted Ginn who got the last laugh. Still in the NFL, Ginn has appeared in Super Bowl’s and has carved out a decent career in the NFL. That being said, this year could provide the Dolphins with a similar reaction from fans if one of these five players are drafted over Tua Tagovailoa.
Justin Herbert: If Herbert is drafted and Tua Tagovailoa is still on the board, you may not want to be at Hard Rock Stadium but if you are a regular on Twitter on a Facebook Dolphins group, you might want to get your popcorn ready, sit back, and enjoy the implosion by the fanbase.
Herbert isn’t a bad quarterback but in the eyes of so many, he is the worst thing that could happen to this franchise because his name is not Tua.
Jake Fromm: Forget about where Tagovailoa gets drafted. It won’t matter if he is drafted first overall, if the Dolphins draft Jake Fromm anywhere in this year’s draft, you are going to watch people scream and yell and then scream some more. The Dolphins will be doomed for the next ten years at least. Many fans don’t like Fromm because he is wildly inconsistent but he has good arm strength is considered a good leader and has been on a winning team at the college level. He just isn’t considered elite.