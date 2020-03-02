Draft or Free agency? How Miami Dolphins should reshape their roster
By Brian Miller
March has arrived and with it, the excitement of tampering, rumors, speculation, and finally free agency as the Miami Dolphins reshape their roster.
The Miami Dolphins are indeed reshaping their roster. The project began last year when the team gutted their roster, sent high-priced veterans into the market and traded away young players that didn’t fit the vision for the future. Now, a year later, it’s time to see if they can in fact, change their roster for the better.
Last year saw the departures of Kiko Alonso, Ryan Tannehill, Laremy Tunsil, Cameron Wake, Kenny Stills, and a slew of others. This year, they are supposed to get replaced. The question is not only who will replace them but where are they coming from? We are going to take a quick look at each position and where the Dolphins should look to fill in their roster.
Should the Dolphins look at free agency with their massive pool of spending cash? Maybe they should turn their attention to a younger raw player who can grow as the team does? That is the question that ultimately will be answered by Chris Grier starting March 18th.