First NFL trade falls and the Miami Dolphins could be involved next
By Brian Miller
The first trade of the off-season has officially happened and while the Miami Dolphins are not involved with this one, they could be soon enough.
Trades that occur now can not be made official until March 18th when the NFL’s new year begins. Any trades made now and any trades made by the Miami Dolphins will have to wait for that free agency beginning.
The first trade, however, is in the books awaiting the league’s new year to begin. The Jacksonville Jaguars shipped A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a 4th round draft pick in this year’s draft. With a lot of draft picks in their pocket, the Miami Dolphins shouldn’t be far behind.
Miami isn’t likely to make a blockbuster deal that sends one of their first-round picks to another team unless it is for a top player at their position. The parameters for a deal of that size would have to be impressive for the Dolphins to jump.
More than likely, the Dolphins will move one of their mid-round selections, similar to what the Jaguars got in return for Bouye. The Dolphins didn’t get all these draft picks to simply sit on them or to use them in the draft.
Miami will be moving around this year’s draft and will likely gain more draft picks for the 2021 draft but it is likely that they find value on the trade market and now that a move has been made, the gates are open around the league to get stuff done.
With needs all over the roster, young players that are on their rookie deals or just coming off their deals could be targets. Last year we saw Miami make similar moves for players like Evan Boehm. These should be the type of players we see on the Dolphins pre-free agency radar.