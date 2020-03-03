Ranking the Miami Dolphins biggest off-season needs by position
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to blow up the roster ahead of the 2019 season in an effort to rebuild the franchise. Now, it’s time to rebuild.
This off-season will see a considerable amount of change for the Miami Dolphins from unexpected early coaching changes to the NFL Draft and free agency smack dab in the middle, there is a lot to do before the team begins off-season work programs and eventually the start of training camp.
Somewhere in the offices in Davie, Fl., Chris Grier, and Brian Flores have a board, well multiple boards actually. Several are filled with an ever-changing list of draft prospects while another is likely housing the names of top free agents that may be available to the team. All of this is tied up very nicely in order of need by position combined with the best athletes the Dolphins want on their roster.
The question we will try to answer is what are the biggest needs on the Dolphins roster and what should the priority be to fill the holes? It’s not as cut and dry as one would believe.
Wide Receiver
The Miami Dolphins do not have a big hole at receiver and if they did not address the position in free agency or the draft, they would be perfectly fine. With DeVante Parker‘s big leap and the return of Preston Williams, the Dolphins have the outside and slot firepower to provide any QB that lines up behind the center.
Tight End
Like at receiver, the Dolphins are pretty well set at the position but they will still likely draft a tight end or look at the FA market for value to compete. Miami could use a more well-rounded player at the position as Mike Gesicki is not as good in the blocking game as in the pass-catching game. Durham Smythe is good at blocking but his route running needs work. Regardless, the Dolphins don’t really need to do much more than add competition unless they find value.