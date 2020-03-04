The Miami Dolphins still need help along the offensive trenches
By Sean Moon
The Miami Dolphins still need help in the offensive trenches, but offensive line help should be on the way this year, via the draft.
The 2020 NFL scouting combine has come and gone, and not everyone decided to participate, there were a few groups who stood out and caught the eyes of the scouts in attendance.
The wide receivers took center stage opening night and did not disappoint, all or almost all of the premier prospects showed up to the combine to show off their skill set. Fast 40’s, great hands and a display of gifted athletes wowed at every drill. But that was not the group that the Miami Dolphins scouts came to see.
Of course, the QB’s were of interest, but I truly believe we have all heard enough about what the Miami Dolphins are looking for at the QB position and who they are looking at, so let’s move on to a position that is as, or more important for these Miami Dolphins.
So what were the other groups for this Miami Dolphins franchise to pay heavy attention to? Let me point to the offensive line. The offensive line group came out last Friday night and wanted to leave a lasting impression, and I gotta say, they delivered!
Once again this franchise is looking to bolster their offensive line, it seems every year the Miami Dolphins are stuck in a groundhog day scenario and everyone is screaming about the offensive line struggles.
Let’s take some time and look at a few of these athletes and see how they might help the Miami Dolphins finally put together a solid group, instead of the revolving door they fielded the last several seasons.