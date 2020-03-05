Miami Dolphins free agents, who should stay and who should go
By Nick Belotto
With the combine wrapping up, the offseason is set to begin. What should the Miami Dolphins do with all of their impending free agents?
The Miami Dolphins have been waiting all year for this moment. Starting in March, Miami’s offseason officially begins and their long-awaited rebuild can start. Miami can start using their cap space to sign players and all of that draft capital to build a foundation of success for years to come.
Miami will have a number of decisions to make over the coming months, including what to do with their own free agents. Miami currently has 16 players on its roster up for free agency, some of which can help the team compete in 2020 and others who should probably get a fresh start at a different franchise.
We are going to look through each one of Miami’s free agents and decide whether or not, to paraphrase classic rock band “The Clash,” should they stay or should they go. Each player will get a quick recap of their 2019 season and then my opinion on whether or not they should be re-signed by the team.
Before we begin, here is a list of all Miami’s free agents, as per Spotrac:
Unrestricted Free Agents: Aqib Talib, Evan Boehm, Walt Aikens, J’Marcus Webb, John Jenkins, Clive Walford, Trevor Davis
Restricted Free Agents: Adrian Colbert, Vince Beigel, Deon Lacey, Chase Allen, Matt Haack
Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Isaiah Ford, Zach Sieler, Trent Harris, Kendrick Norton