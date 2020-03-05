Miami Dolphins could pursue Trent Williams who is now on the trade block
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, rumored to want Trent Williams in 2019, can now make Washington an offer as he has been told to seek a trade.
It has been reported that Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade and that means that the Washington Redskins may be looking to obtain a Miami Dolphins/Laremy Tunsil type haul for the stellar left tackle.
If the Dolphins were indeed interested in Williams, we may see them start to surface as a possible destination. While some may think that Williams will get the same type of trade value that Miami received for Tunsil, the breaks probably should be applied.
Tunsil’s trade was big because the Dolphins didn’t want to trade him initially. The Texans kept coming back and each time they offered more. In this case, everyone knows that the Redskins have a player that does not want to be on that team and some of that leverage is now gone.
Adding to that leverage issue is the fact that this draft is deep with tackles, especially in the first round. The Redskins would most assuredly want another first-round pick for Williams and the Dolphins could easily pass one along to them. If that was all they were wanting.
In a more likely scenario, the Redskins will try and milk this for all they can because that is what they should do. The Dolphins should simply let it play out and not bother to call once an offer is made. The Dolphins can easily find a left tackle in the draft but Williams is at least proven.
It is going to get interesting over the next week.