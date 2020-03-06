Post NFL Combine seven round Miami Dolphins mock draft with trades
The NFL Combine is in the rear window and the NFL Draft is closing in so it is time for a post-combine seven-round Miami Dolphins mock draft.
The NFL’s Mr. Universe contest, or the NFL Combine, officially ended this past week. Now, thanks to all the judges, I mean, reporters, the fans can finally understand who the top prospects are in this upcoming NFL draft, and more importantly, which ones the Miami Dolphins should focus on. With all the being said, let’s try another Miami Dolphins mock draft.
Before I get to the Miami Dolphins selections, I want to first state that the Dolphins quarterback of the future, the one that all fans have been dying for since Dan Marino retired, is not in this draft class. I believe the Miami Dolphins are in a rebuild and rebuild is not going to be fixed after one year. Yes, the Dolphins finally got rid of all their bloated contracts which is amazing. It’s great to see the Miami Dolphins no longer leading the league in dead cap space (cap space absorbed by players that are no longer on the team).
Tua Tagovailoa is the player that most fans are hoping for. He would be the perfect match for a franchise starving for a quarterback. However, his injury concerns are something you can’t ignore. Looking back at his collegiate career, Tua has never played a full season. Going back to high school, Tua has never finished a season without an injury. So what makes you believe that in the NFL, the fastest and most competitive league, he’s going to finish one season, let alone multiple seasons?
With all that being said, here is how I see the Dolphins attacking the draft:
1st round – 5th overall – Isaiah Simmons – LB, Clemson
Simmons won the NFL combine. The kid is a freak and a player you want on your team. He’s a bigger, faster and more athletic version of Minak Fitzpatrick. There isn’t a more dominating player in this draft class. Where he will play in the NFL is only limited to the imagination of Coach Flo. Add in the fact that Christian Wilkins will be in the ear of Coach Flo until April.
1st round – 18th overall – TRADE ALERT –
The Miami Dolphins will trade the 18th overall selection to the Tennessee Titans for the 29th overall selection, 1st rounder and 2nd rounder in 2021
I think the Titans will trade up this draft class and will take Jordan Love. The Titans will need to move up before the Raider are on the clock with their 2nd first-round pick and the Dolphins get 3 1st rounder again and 3 2nd rounder in 2021.
1st round – 26th overall – Josh Jones – OT, Houston
I love the irony in this pick. In a trade with Houston, the Dolphins select a player from Houston. Josh Jones showed up in the combine. He is the ideal Left Tackle, I mean 6’5 310lbs, and the kid is light on his feet. Take a second to realize that Larmey Tunsil is looking for 18MM cap hit per season, trading him is making Chris Grier look great. Jones will be a day one starter on the left side of the line.
1st round – 29th overall – Marlon Davidson – DE, Auburn
The Dolphins led the league in the lowest amount of sacks. Yes, the need better pressure on the edges, but it all starts upfront. After watching the combine, I left impressed with Davidson. There are things in this league that cannot be taught, and one of those things is desire. Davidson loves contact, and that is exactly what you want from a player playing inside. I think he can go inside 5 shade technique in Coach Flo D, similar to Richard Seymour.