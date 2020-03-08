The best running back on the Miami Dolphins roster isn’t on the roster
By Brian Miller
Looking over the Miami Dolphins roster ahead of the free agency signing period, it is clear that the best running back isn’t on the roster yet.
The Miami Dolphins running game was horrid last year. The leading rusher was Ryan Fitzpatrick and the best running back was kicked off the team for off-field issues. Kalen Ballage was supposed to be the next in line for the starting job but his average of 1.8 yards per carry clearly does not make him close to being the franchise’s future starter.
Ballage wasn’t alone. Late in the season, rookie Patrick Laird began to get more reps and he looked much better than Ballage but his average wasn’t much better statistically. After the two of them, Myles Gaskin is the only other running back worth a mention at this point and at this point, it would be hard to say that Gaskin, Ballage, or Laird warrant a “best of” at the position.
No, the best running back on the Miami Dolphins roster isn’t on the roster yet. Whether that running back comes from a mid to late-round draft pick or a first or second-round selection or maybe even a veteran free agent remains to be seen but there are plenty of options for the Dolphins to get better in the running game.
To be fair, the Dolphins offensive line is worse that just bad. They are in dire of need of an overhaul and any newcomer should get the benefit of running behind a much better offensive line than any running back in 2019.