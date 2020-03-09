Miami Dolphins surprise picks with latest two round 2020 NFL Mock Draft
With the NFL Combine behind us and free agency still a couple weeks away, let’s take another look at how a 2020 NFL mock draft might shake out.
The NFL Combine is essentially “The Underwear Olympics” for draft prospects. Nonetheless, they always have at least some outcome on how teams view the incoming class of future NFL players. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how a 2020 NFL mock draft may have changed after Indianapolis.
Authors note: For the purposes of this mock draft, no trades will be predicted. Picks will be made based first on current team needs then ‘best available player’. (If you want to view, and compare this mock to my previous one, I have attached the link below.)
Pick #1 Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Nothing really changes at the top of the draft. Although Burrow didn’t work out at the combine, word is that his interviews with teams went very well.
As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins appear to be enamored with Joe Burrow. However, he highly doubts the team can pry the number one pick away from Cincinnati so Burrow will be the next Bengals quarterback.
Pick #2 Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
There is speculation from multiple sources that a “100 percent” Tua Tagovailoa might have been a consideration here but, despite glowing medical reports out of Indy, the fact remains that Tua’s current/future health is a question mark.
Chase Young makes for a mighty fine “backup plan” as he is widely considered both the best pass-rusher and the most complete defender in the draft.
Pick #3 Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Many, including myself, have been on the Isaiah Simmons ‘bandwagon’ for quite some time. For those that didn’t know about him, Simmons introduced himself at the combine this past weekend; posting the top linebacker 40-time (4.39 seconds) and a top five vertical jump score (39 inches). Stats courtesy of NFL.com
Many other mock drafts have the Lions selecting CB Jeffrey Okudah and that could actually be the case but head coach Matt Patricia spent alot of time in New England learning how to use a versatile defender like Simmons and he’s just too good to pass up.
Pick #4 New York Giants: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Considered by most to be the most complete corner in the draft, Okudah will provide the Giants with the type of ‘lock-down’ corner that the team hasn’t had in a long time.
If it’s possible, Okudah might have actually helped his draft stock by getting an injury at the combine. Per Adam Schefter, “After Okudah banged his head, he came back and jumped a 41” vertical and a 11’3 broad…” Even if returning was a potentially foolish decision, it showed the type of heart/toughness that NFL teams covet.