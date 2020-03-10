As expected Miami Dolphins get two compensatory draft picks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have received two compensatory draft picks for free agents lost last season. They now have a total of 14 selections in April’s draft.
The NFL released the list of compensatory draft picks that have been awarded to NFL teams today and the Miami Dolphins will get two additional draft picks. The selections will come after the regular portion of the fourth round and seventh round.
The fourth-round pick will be the third pick of the compensatory picks while the seventh round will be the fifth. Miami was awarded the selections from departures of Cam Wake and Ja’Wuan James. Both could have been higher but Miami got less due to injuries for both players. In the case of James, his injury-plagued season in 2019 dropped the Dolphins’ chances of being awarded a higher selection from a potential third to a fourth round pick. Wake’s departure gave Miami the 7th.
The Patriots received four total comp picks with two in round three and back-to-back selections in round six. Neither the Jets nor the Bills received compensatory picks.
The NFL is now allowing teams to trade compensatory draft picks so the Dolphins who are sitting on a lot of selections have two more picks to make moves if they so desire.
Miami has three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and one third. They now have a selection in round four after trading their own to the Steelers as part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.
The NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas the last week of April. Miami may have 14 selections but are likely only going to use 8 to ten of those realistically with others being traded for future picks or in an effort to move up throughout the draft.